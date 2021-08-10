Bannari A Spg Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 252.73 crore, up 90.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 252.73 crore in June 2021 up 90.66% from Rs. 132.55 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.31 crore in June 2021 up 161.13% from Rs. 23.41 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.51 crore in June 2021 up 1140.35% from Rs. 3.99 crore in June 2020.

Bannari A Spg EPS has increased to Rs. 4.54 in June 2021 from Rs. 15.11 in June 2020.

Bannari A Spg shares closed at 95.50 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.22% returns over the last 6 months and 123.92% over the last 12 months.