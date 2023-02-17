Bannari A Spg Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 289.46 crore, down 35.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bannari Amman Spinning Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 289.46 crore in December 2022 down 35.54% from Rs. 449.04 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.41 crore in December 2022 down 168.22% from Rs. 19.66 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.19 crore in December 2022 down 86.36% from Rs. 52.70 crore in December 2021.
Bannari A Spg shares closed at 44.80 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.07% returns over the last 6 months and -45.03% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|289.46
|345.95
|449.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|289.46
|345.95
|449.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|239.22
|276.57
|285.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.19
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-35.31
|-7.56
|24.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|39.77
|39.35
|43.28
|Depreciation
|8.49
|8.27
|8.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|40.36
|27.15
|45.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.26
|2.17
|42.03
|Other Income
|1.95
|0.47
|2.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.30
|2.64
|44.68
|Interest
|14.59
|15.49
|11.98
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.90
|-12.85
|32.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.90
|-12.85
|32.69
|Tax
|-4.80
|-3.76
|11.63
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.10
|-9.09
|21.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.10
|-9.09
|21.06
|Minority Interest
|-2.31
|-2.70
|-1.41
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-13.41
|-11.79
|19.66
|Equity Share Capital
|32.42
|32.42
|32.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.07
|-1.82
|5.81
|Diluted EPS
|-2.07
|-1.82
|5.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.07
|-1.82
|5.81
|Diluted EPS
|-2.07
|-1.82
|5.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited