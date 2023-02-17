 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bannari A Spg Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 289.46 crore, down 35.54% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bannari Amman Spinning Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 289.46 crore in December 2022 down 35.54% from Rs. 449.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.41 crore in December 2022 down 168.22% from Rs. 19.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.19 crore in December 2022 down 86.36% from Rs. 52.70 crore in December 2021.

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 289.46 345.95 449.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 289.46 345.95 449.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 239.22 276.57 285.74
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.19 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -35.31 -7.56 24.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 39.77 39.35 43.28
Depreciation 8.49 8.27 8.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 40.36 27.15 45.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.26 2.17 42.03
Other Income 1.95 0.47 2.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.30 2.64 44.68
Interest 14.59 15.49 11.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -15.90 -12.85 32.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -15.90 -12.85 32.69
Tax -4.80 -3.76 11.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -11.10 -9.09 21.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -11.10 -9.09 21.06
Minority Interest -2.31 -2.70 -1.41
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -13.41 -11.79 19.66
Equity Share Capital 32.42 32.42 32.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.07 -1.82 5.81
Diluted EPS -2.07 -1.82 5.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.07 -1.82 5.81
Diluted EPS -2.07 -1.82 5.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited