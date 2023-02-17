English
    Bannari A Spg Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 289.46 crore, down 35.54% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bannari Amman Spinning Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 289.46 crore in December 2022 down 35.54% from Rs. 449.04 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.41 crore in December 2022 down 168.22% from Rs. 19.66 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.19 crore in December 2022 down 86.36% from Rs. 52.70 crore in December 2021.

    Bannari A Spg shares closed at 44.80 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.07% returns over the last 6 months and -45.03% over the last 12 months.

    Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations289.46345.95449.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations289.46345.95449.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials239.22276.57285.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.19----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-35.31-7.5624.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost39.7739.3543.28
    Depreciation8.498.278.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses40.3627.1545.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.262.1742.03
    Other Income1.950.472.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.302.6444.68
    Interest14.5915.4911.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-15.90-12.8532.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-15.90-12.8532.69
    Tax-4.80-3.7611.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-11.10-9.0921.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-11.10-9.0921.06
    Minority Interest-2.31-2.70-1.41
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-13.41-11.7919.66
    Equity Share Capital32.4232.4232.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.07-1.825.81
    Diluted EPS-2.07-1.825.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.07-1.825.81
    Diluted EPS-2.07-1.825.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

