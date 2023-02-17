Bannari A Spg Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 289.46 crore, down 35.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 289.46 crore in December 2022 down 35.54% from Rs. 449.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.41 crore in December 2022 down 168.22% from Rs. 19.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.19 crore in December 2022 down 86.36% from Rs. 52.70 crore in December 2021.

Bannari A Spg shares closed at 44.80 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.07% returns over the last 6 months and -45.03% over the last 12 months.