Bannari A Spg Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 449.04 crore, up 51.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 449.04 crore in December 2021 up 51.02% from Rs. 297.34 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.66 crore in December 2021 up 141.26% from Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.70 crore in December 2021 up 55% from Rs. 34.00 crore in December 2020.

Bannari A Spg EPS has increased to Rs. 5.81 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.10 in December 2020.

Bannari A Spg shares closed at 89.60 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 52.28% returns over the last 6 months and 86.90% over the last 12 months.