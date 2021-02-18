MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk Roundtable with Adobe on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bannari A Spg Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 297.34 crore, up 1.67% Y-o-Y

February 18, 2021 / 07:09 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bannari Amman Spinning Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 297.34 crore in December 2020 up 1.67% from Rs. 292.45 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2020 up 270.58% from Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.00 crore in December 2020 up 1.92% from Rs. 33.36 crore in December 2019.

Bannari A Spg EPS has increased to Rs. 5.10 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.04 in December 2019.

Close

Bannari A Spg shares closed at 72.10 on February 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 56.47% returns over the last 6 months and 21.79% over the last 12 months.

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations297.34280.01292.45
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations297.34280.01292.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials173.29162.68177.65
Purchase of Traded Goods0.72-0.131.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks20.2032.4331.37
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost34.9631.6932.73
Depreciation8.227.839.22
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses34.3737.9829.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.577.5210.94
Other Income0.200.2013.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.787.7324.14
Interest16.2816.2417.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.49-8.516.61
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax9.49-8.516.61
Tax1.45-1.193.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.04-7.323.22
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.04-7.323.22
Minority Interest0.11-0.30-1.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.15-7.632.20
Equity Share Capital15.7515.7515.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.10-4.652.04
Diluted EPS5.10-4.652.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.10-4.652.04
Diluted EPS5.10-4.652.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bannari A Spg #Bannari Amman Spinning Mills #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - General
first published: Feb 18, 2021 07:00 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs; India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK

Coronavirus Essential | 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs; India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.