Bannari A Spg Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 297.34 crore, up 1.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 297.34 crore in December 2020 up 1.67% from Rs. 292.45 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2020 up 270.58% from Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.00 crore in December 2020 up 1.92% from Rs. 33.36 crore in December 2019.

Bannari A Spg EPS has increased to Rs. 5.10 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.04 in December 2019.

Bannari A Spg shares closed at 72.10 on February 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 56.47% returns over the last 6 months and 21.79% over the last 12 months.