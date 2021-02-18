Bannari A Spg Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 297.34 crore, up 1.67% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2021 / 07:09 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bannari Amman Spinning Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 297.34 crore in December 2020 up 1.67% from Rs. 292.45 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2020 up 270.58% from Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.00 crore in December 2020 up 1.92% from Rs. 33.36 crore in December 2019.
Bannari A Spg EPS has increased to Rs. 5.10 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.04 in December 2019.
Bannari A Spg shares closed at 72.10 on February 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 56.47% returns over the last 6 months and 21.79% over the last 12 months.
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|297.34
|280.01
|292.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|297.34
|280.01
|292.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|173.29
|162.68
|177.65
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.72
|-0.13
|1.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|20.20
|32.43
|31.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|34.96
|31.69
|32.73
|Depreciation
|8.22
|7.83
|9.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34.37
|37.98
|29.30
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.57
|7.52
|10.94
|Other Income
|0.20
|0.20
|13.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.78
|7.73
|24.14
|Interest
|16.28
|16.24
|17.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9.49
|-8.51
|6.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9.49
|-8.51
|6.61
|Tax
|1.45
|-1.19
|3.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8.04
|-7.32
|3.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8.04
|-7.32
|3.22
|Minority Interest
|0.11
|-0.30
|-1.02
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|8.15
|-7.63
|2.20
|Equity Share Capital
|15.75
|15.75
|15.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.10
|-4.65
|2.04
|Diluted EPS
|5.10
|-4.65
|2.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.10
|-4.65
|2.04
|Diluted EPS
|5.10
|-4.65
|2.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited