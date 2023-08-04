Banks' Q1 performance better-than-expected, chemicals underperformed: Abakkus' Sunil Singhania

Singhania said the current market conditions are challenging not only in terms of finding value but also in terms of execution.

The performance of most companies in the April-June quarter of FY24 has been good so far, especially of banks as they have posted better-than-expected earning numbers, Sunil Singhania of Abakkus Asset Management told CNBC TV18 in an interview.

"I think Q1 earnings so far have been pretty good... the earnings trajectory has been pretty robust", he said. "Obviously a sector like banking has done better than what was expected and one good thing is that the capital goods/infrastructure side of the segment has also done very, very well."

Singhania also spoke about sectors like steel and cement, which performed 'exceedingly well' on the demand and volume front but not on the margin front, adding that the chemicals sector did not perform well enough given a demand slowdown as well as higher supply after China opened up.

"Except the consumption pack, where the demand has got deferred to the second half of the year for a multiple of reasons, I think, earnings have been pretty robust," he said.

Singhania said the current market conditions are challenging not only in terms of finding value but also in terms of execution. While there's great interest in the market currently, investors also need some patience and discipline. "In a trending up market, the time taken to research stocks reduces and the size increases," he said.

Singhania believes India has global leadership in the pharma sector in terms of competency and expects the same to continue. "It goes through the cycles, where there is always, in four or five years, a threat to the sort of business model," he said.

He also thinks that investors are now more interested in stocks that have stability and earnings growth.