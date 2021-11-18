Banka Bioloo Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.31 crore, up 55.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.31 crore in September 2021 up 55.95% from Rs. 6.61 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2021 up 102.66% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2021 up 64.13% from Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2020.

Banka Bioloo EPS has increased to Rs. 0.87 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.43 in September 2020.