    Banka Bioloo Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.11 crore, down 13.68% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Banka Bioloo are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.11 crore in June 2023 down 13.68% from Rs. 9.39 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.84 crore in June 2023 down 488.97% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2023 down 191.15% from Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2022.

    Banka Bioloo shares closed at 71.20 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.17% returns over the last 6 months and -4.94% over the last 12 months.

    Banka Bioloo
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.1112.009.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.1112.009.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.933.541.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.440.04-0.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.145.595.41
    Depreciation0.420.560.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.841.551.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.660.710.74
    Other Income0.210.410.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.451.120.82
    Interest0.410.120.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.861.000.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.861.000.41
    Tax-0.020.57-0.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.840.440.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.840.440.47
    Equity Share Capital10.8510.8510.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.690.400.44
    Diluted EPS-1.69--0.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.690.400.44
    Diluted EPS-1.69--0.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Banka Bioloo #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 10:00 am

