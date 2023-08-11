Banka Bioloo Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.11 crore, down 13.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.11 crore in June 2023 down 13.68% from Rs. 9.39 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.84 crore in June 2023 down 488.97% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2023 down 191.15% from Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2022.

Banka Bioloo shares closed at 71.20 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.17% returns over the last 6 months and -4.94% over the last 12 months.