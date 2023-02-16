Banka Bioloo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.49 crore, up 4.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.49 crore in December 2022 up 4.32% from Rs. 10.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2022 up 146.16% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2022 up 68.87% from Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2021.