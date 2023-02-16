Banka Bioloo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.49 crore, up 4.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.49 crore in December 2022 up 4.32% from Rs. 10.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2022 up 146.16% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2022 up 68.87% from Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2021.

Banka Bioloo EPS has increased to Rs. 1.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.51 in December 2021.

Banka Bioloo shares closed at 80.10 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.33% returns over the last 6 months and 9.88% over the last 12 months.