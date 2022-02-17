Banka Bioloo Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.05 crore, up 32.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.05 crore in December 2021 up 32.44% from Rs. 7.59 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021 up 41.78% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2021 up 77.65% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2020.

Banka Bioloo EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.36 in December 2020.

Banka Bioloo shares closed at 72.00 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.88% returns over the last 6 months and -5.45% over the last 12 months.