Banka Bioloo Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.36 crore, up 19.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Banka Bioloo are:Net Sales at Rs 12.36 crore in September 2022 up 19.83% from Rs. 10.31 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2022 down 0.5% from Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.66 crore in September 2022 up 9.93% from Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2021.
Banka Bioloo EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.81 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.87 in September 2021.
|Banka Bioloo shares closed at 74.80 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.93% returns over the last 6 months and 1.70% over the last 12 months.
|Banka Bioloo
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.36
|11.10
|10.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.36
|11.10
|10.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.36
|2.73
|2.98
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.30
|-0.69
|-0.61
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.18
|5.76
|4.46
|Depreciation
|0.30
|0.32
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.00
|2.14
|2.07
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.21
|0.83
|1.21
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.10
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.36
|0.93
|1.30
|Interest
|0.44
|0.46
|0.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.92
|0.47
|0.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.92
|0.47
|0.84
|Tax
|0.05
|-0.07
|-0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.87
|0.53
|0.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.87
|0.53
|0.89
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.01
|0.02
|-0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.88
|0.56
|0.88
|Equity Share Capital
|10.85
|10.85
|10.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.81
|0.52
|0.87
|Diluted EPS
|0.81
|0.52
|0.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.80
|0.52
|0.87
|Diluted EPS
|0.81
|0.52
|0.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited