Banka Bioloo Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.36 crore, up 19.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.36 crore in September 2022 up 19.83% from Rs. 10.31 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2022 down 0.5% from Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.66 crore in September 2022 up 9.93% from Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2021.

Banka Bioloo EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.81 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.87 in September 2021.