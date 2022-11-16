English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Banka Bioloo Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.36 crore, up 19.83% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Banka Bioloo are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.36 crore in September 2022 up 19.83% from Rs. 10.31 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2022 down 0.5% from Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.66 crore in September 2022 up 9.93% from Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2021.

    Banka Bioloo EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.81 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.87 in September 2021.

    Banka Bioloo shares closed at 74.80 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.93% returns over the last 6 months and 1.70% over the last 12 months.

    Banka Bioloo
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.3611.1010.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.3611.1010.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.362.732.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.30-0.69-0.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.185.764.46
    Depreciation0.300.320.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.002.142.07
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.210.831.21
    Other Income0.140.100.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.360.931.30
    Interest0.440.460.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.920.470.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.920.470.84
    Tax0.05-0.07-0.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.870.530.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.870.530.89
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.010.02-0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.880.560.88
    Equity Share Capital10.8510.8510.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.810.520.87
    Diluted EPS0.810.520.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.800.520.87
    Diluted EPS0.810.520.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Nov 16, 2022