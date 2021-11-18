Banka Bioloo Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.31 crore, up 55.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.31 crore in September 2021 up 55.95% from Rs. 6.61 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2021 up 100.52% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2021 up 64.13% from Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2020.

Banka Bioloo EPS has increased to Rs. 0.87 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.43 in September 2020.

Banka Bioloo shares closed at 77.55 on November 17, 2021 (NSE)