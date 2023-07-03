Banka Bioloo Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.18 crore, down 20.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.18 crore in March 2023 down 20.97% from Rs. 10.35 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 98.64% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2023 down 23.66% from Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2022.

Banka Bioloo EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.02 in March 2022.