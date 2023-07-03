Banka Bioloo Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.18 crore, down 20.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Banka Bioloo are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.18 crore in March 2023 down 20.97% from Rs. 10.35 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 98.64% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2023 down 23.66% from Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2022.
Banka Bioloo EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.02 in March 2022.
|Banka Bioloo
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.18
|10.71
|10.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.18
|10.71
|10.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|-0.54
|1.38
|1.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.03
|-0.04
|-0.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.88
|5.88
|5.03
|Depreciation
|0.58
|0.29
|0.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.75
|1.27
|2.60
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.49
|1.93
|1.47
|Other Income
|0.35
|0.11
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.84
|2.04
|1.58
|Interest
|0.18
|0.47
|0.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.66
|1.57
|1.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.66
|1.57
|1.11
|Tax
|0.58
|0.52
|0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.08
|1.04
|1.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.08
|1.04
|1.01
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.07
|0.04
|0.04
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.01
|1.09
|1.05
|Equity Share Capital
|10.85
|10.85
|10.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.07
|1.00
|1.02
|Diluted EPS
|--
|1.00
|1.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.07
|1.00
|1.02
|Diluted EPS
|--
|1.00
|1.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited