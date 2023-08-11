Banka Bioloo Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.28 crore, down 25.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.28 crore in June 2023 down 25.46% from Rs. 11.10 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.33 crore in June 2023 down 517.46% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2023 down 207.2% from Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2022.

Banka Bioloo shares closed at 71.20 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.17% returns over the last 6 months and -4.94% over the last 12 months.