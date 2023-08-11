English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Banka Bioloo Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.28 crore, down 25.46% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Banka Bioloo are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.28 crore in June 2023 down 25.46% from Rs. 11.10 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.33 crore in June 2023 down 517.46% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2023 down 207.2% from Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2022.

    Banka Bioloo shares closed at 71.20 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.17% returns over the last 6 months and -4.94% over the last 12 months.

    Banka Bioloo
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.288.1811.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.288.1811.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.93-0.542.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.580.03-0.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.305.885.76
    Depreciation0.460.580.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.991.752.14
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.980.490.83
    Other Income0.170.350.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.800.840.93
    Interest0.510.180.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.310.660.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.310.660.47
    Tax0.030.58-0.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.340.080.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.340.080.53
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.01-0.070.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.330.010.56
    Equity Share Capital10.8510.8510.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.150.070.52
    Diluted EPS-2.15--0.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.150.070.52
    Diluted EPS-2.15--0.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Banka Bioloo #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 10:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!