Banka Bioloo Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.71 crore, up 6.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.71 crore in December 2022 up 6.49% from Rs. 10.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2022 up 106.46% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2022 up 54.3% from Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2021.