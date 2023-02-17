Banka Bioloo Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.71 crore, up 6.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.71 crore in December 2022 up 6.49% from Rs. 10.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2022 up 106.46% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2022 up 54.3% from Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2021.

Banka Bioloo EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.51 in December 2021.

Banka Bioloo shares closed at 82.50 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.48% returns over the last 6 months and 14.58% over the last 12 months.