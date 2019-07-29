App
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 02:33 PM IST

Bank of Maharashtra posts Q1 profit of Rs 89 cr on tax refund, gross NPA rises to 17.9%

Bank of Maharashtra received a tax refund of Rs 343.3 crore in Q1 against Rs 43.5 crore in same period last year.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Public sector lender Bank of Maharashtra July 29 reported a profit of Rs 89 crore in June quarter (Q1) on account of a tax write-back. Higher NII, other income and operating income also supported profitability.

The bank had posted a loss of Rs 1,108 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Net interest income grew 16.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 996.8 crore in the quarter ended June 2019.

Asset quality weakened further during the quarter with gross non-performing assets as a percentage of gross advances rising 150 bps sequentially to 17.9 percent and net NPA increasing 46 bps quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to 5.98 percent in Q1.

Provision for bad loans declined sharply by 31 percent YoY to Rs 1,037.44 crore but increased 338 percent sequentially.

Bank of Maharashtra received a tax refund of Rs 343.3 crore in Q1 against Rs 43.5 crore in the same period last year.

Other income or non-interest income grew by 21 percent YoY to Rs 419.24 crore and operating profit increased 40 percent to Rs 658.45 crore in Q1.

The stock was quoting at Rs 14.45, down Rs 0.05, or 0.34 percent on the BSE at 1422 hours IST.
First Published on Jul 29, 2019 02:33 pm

tags #Bank of Maharashtra #Results

