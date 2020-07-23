App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 06:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bank of Maharashtra net profit jumps nearly 25% to Rs 101 crore in Q1

Bank of Maharashtra on Thursday reported 24.6 percent jump in net profit at Rs 101.02 crore for the first quarter of 2020-21 financial year as bad loans came down. The Pune-headquartered lender posted a net profit of Rs 81.09 crore for the same quarter of 2019-20

Total income increased to Rs 3,264.81 crore during April-June, 2020-21 from Rs 3,191.88 crore in the year-ago same period, Bank of Maharashtra said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's provisions for bad loans or non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to Rs 408.91 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 1,037.44 crore in the year-ago period.

Total provisions including contingencies were at Rs 608.94 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 920.72 crore in the same period of 2019-20.

The lender improved on its asset quality to a great extent by bringing down gross NPAs to 10.93 percent of the gross advances as on June 30, 2020 from 17.90 percent by end-June 2019.

In absolute value, gross NPAs stood at Rs 10,558.53 crore as against Rs 16,649.58 crore.

Net NPAs fell to 4.10 percent (Rs 3,677.39 crore) from 5.98 percent (Rs 4,856.27 crore).

Bank of Maharashtra stock settled at Rs 11.87 on BSE, up 2.15 percent from previous close.
