you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank of Maharashtra back in black, posts profit at Rs 27 cr; asset quality improves



Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Rs 836 crore | 2017 | CBI arrested Padmakar Deshpande, a Bank of Maharashtra officer from Pune, along with the director of Siddhi Vinayak Logistics Limited, a private logistics company from Surat, in connection with an alleged Rs 836-crore bank fraud case. (Wikimedia Commons)
Bank of Maharashtra has turned profitable in the quarter ended September 2018  as it has reported net profit of Rs 27 crore.

It had reported net loss of Rs 23.2 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Net interest income (NII) was up 4 percent at Rs 1,003 crore versus Rs 963.1 crore.

Company's gross NPA was down at 18.64 percent versus 21.18 percent, while net NPA was down at 10.61 percent versus 12.20 percent, QoQ.

In the absolute term the gross NPA reduced to Rs 16,873 crore against Rs 17,800 crore, while net NPA was down at Rs 8,743 crore against Rs 9,195 crore, QoQ.

The company's provisions were at Rs 857.7 crore against Rs 1,633 crore, QoQ and versus Rs 791 crore, YoY.

At 13:15 hrs Bank of Maharashtra was quoting at Rs 14.01, up Rs 2.33, or 19.95 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 01:23 pm

tags #Results

