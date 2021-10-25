MARKET NEWS

Bank of Mah Standalone September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,499.57 crore, up 33.84% Y-o-Y

October 25, 2021 / 09:19 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bank of Maharashtra are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,499.57 crore in September 2021 up 33.84% from Rs. 1120.42 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 263.67 crore in September 2021 up 102.71% from Rs. 130.07 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,060.69 crore in September 2021 up 31.64% from Rs. 805.73 crore in September 2020.

Bank of Mah EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.21 in September 2020.

Bank of Mah shares closed at 21.70 on October 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given -5.03% returns over the last 6 months and 86.27% over the last 12 months.

Bank of Maharashtra
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills1,941.281,952.371,707.72
(b) Income on Investment1,119.451,086.731,051.00
(c) Int. on balances With RBI10.5828.0065.66
(d) Others135.9736.4543.45
Other Income492.81690.98451.18
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended1,707.711,697.631,747.41
Employees Cost566.84496.99450.92
Other Expenses364.85489.51314.95
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies1,060.691,110.40805.73
Provisions And Contingencies515.60650.44420.92
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax545.09459.96384.81
Tax281.42251.95254.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities263.67208.01130.07
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period263.67208.01130.07
Equity Share Capital6,730.506,560.166,560.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves440.004,400.403,666.65
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.90.9793.3393.33
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.390.320.21
Diluted EPS0.390.320.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.390.320.21
Diluted EPS0.390.320.21
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA6,403.177,021.639,105.44
ii) Net NPA1,910.312,352.753,219.90
i) % of Gross NPA5.566.358.81
ii) % of Net NPA1.732.223.30
Return on Assets %0.530.410.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Bank of Mah #Bank of Maharashtra #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Oct 25, 2021 09:11 am

