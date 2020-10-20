172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|bank-of-mah-standalone-september-2020-net-interest-income-nii-at-rs-1120-42-crore-up-4-38-y-o-y-5985871.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank of Mah Standalone September 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,120.42 crore, up 4.38% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bank of Maharashtra are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,120.42 crore in September 2020 up 4.38% from Rs. 1073.38 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 130.07 crore in September 2020 up 13.44% from Rs. 114.66 crore in September 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 805.73 crore in September 2020 up 7.18% from Rs. 751.78 crore in September 2019.

Bank of Mah EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.20 in September 2019.

Bank of Mah shares closed at 11.91 on October 19, 2020 (BSE) and has given 14.96% returns over the last 6 months and 7.78% over the last 12 months.

Bank of Maharashtra
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills1,707.721,691.081,616.41
(b) Income on Investment1,051.00996.85-1,954.09
(c) Int. on balances With RBI65.66162.7658.06
(d) Others43.4545.553,179.86
Other Income451.18368.57395.67
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended1,747.411,808.321,826.86
Employees Cost450.92486.01396.79
Other Expenses314.95260.41320.48
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies805.73710.07751.78
Provisions And Contingencies420.92608.94359.23
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax384.81101.13392.55
Tax254.740.11277.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities130.07101.02114.66
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period130.07101.02114.66
Equity Share Capital6,560.165,824.115,824.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves3,666.653,666.651,613.17
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.93.3392.4992.49
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.210.170.20
Diluted EPS0.210.170.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.210.170.20
Diluted EPS0.210.170.20
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA9,105.4410,558.5315,408.51
ii) Net NPA3,219.903,677.394,406.56
i) % of Gross NPA8.8110.9316.86
ii) % of Net NPA3.304.105.48
Return on Assets %0.280.220.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 20, 2020 09:33 am

tags #Bank of Mah #Bank of Maharashtra #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results

