you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 02:48 PM IST

Bank of Mah Standalone September 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,002.86 crore, up 4.13% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bank of Maharashtra are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,002.86 crore in September 2018 up 4.13% from Rs. 963.13 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.00 crore in September 2018 up 216.18% from Rs. 23.24 crore in September 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 794.34 crore in September 2018 up 14.82% from Rs. 691.83 crore in September 2017.

Bank of Mah EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2017.

Bank of Mah shares closed at 11.60 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given -16.85% returns over the last 6 months and -58.20% over the last 12 months.

Bank of Maharashtra
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 1,643.49 1,619.51 1,875.64
(b) Income on Investment 975.06 817.31 734.73
(c) Int. on balances With RBI 83.58 159.13 186.44
(d) Others 86.05 44.60 137.94
Other Income 404.62 346.55 368.87
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended 1,785.32 1,782.06 1,971.62
Employees Cost 348.29 473.03 381.43
Other Expenses 264.85 261.69 258.74
Depreciation -- -- --
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 794.34 470.32 691.83
Provisions And Contingencies 857.71 1,632.88 790.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -63.37 -1,162.56 -99.09
Tax -90.37 -43.56 -75.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.00 -1,119.00 -23.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.00 -1,119.00 -23.24
Equity Share Capital 2,598.45 2,598.45 1,257.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 6,215.52 -- 5,004.73
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt. 87.01 87.01 82.91
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- --
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.10 -4.31 -0.19
Diluted EPS 0.10 -4.31 -0.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.10 -4.31 -0.19
Diluted EPS 0.10 -4.31 -0.19
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA 16,872.84 17,800.30 17,239.27
ii) Net NPA 8,742.86 9,195.01 10,990.34
i) % of Gross NPA 18.64 21.18 18.54
ii) % of Net NPA 10.61 12.20 12.68
Return on Assets % 0.07 -2.83 -0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 30, 2018 02:34 pm

#Bank of Mah #Bank of Maharashtra #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results

