Bank of Mah Standalone September 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,002.86 crore, up 4.13% Q-o-Q

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,002.86 crore in September 2018 up 4.13% from Rs. 963.13 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.00 crore in September 2018 up 216.18% from Rs. 23.24 crore in September 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 794.34 crore in September 2018 up 14.82% from Rs. 691.83 crore in September 2017.

Bank of Mah EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2017.

Bank of Mah shares closed at 13.90 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -0.36% returns over the last 6 months and -49.91% over the last 12 months.