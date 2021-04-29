MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bank of Mah Standalone March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,383.02 crore, up 35.26% Y-o-Y

April 29, 2021 / 07:21 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bank of Maharashtra are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,383.02 crore in March 2021 up 35.26% from Rs. 1022.5 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 165.08 crore in March 2021 up 186.75% from Rs. 57.57 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,539.69 crore in March 2021 up 158.74% from Rs. 595.07 crore in March 2020.

Bank of Mah EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2020.

Close

Bank of Mah shares closed at 23.85 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 115.84% returns over the last 6 months and 151.05% over the last 12 months.

Bank of Maharashtra
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills1,876.911,878.221,577.70
(b) Income on Investment1,073.951,031.61989.04
(c) Int. on balances With RBI31.8154.8486.62
(d) Others114.9642.17152.94
Other Income1,235.36570.16392.00
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended1,714.611,700.731,783.80
Employees Cost694.48623.80480.64
Other Expenses384.21350.28338.79
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies1,539.69902.19595.07
Provisions And Contingencies1,310.76497.74910.11
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax228.93404.45-315.04
Tax63.85250.38-372.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities165.08154.0757.57
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period165.08154.0757.57
Equity Share Capital6,560.166,560.165,824.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves4,400.403,666.653,666.65
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.93.3393.3392.49
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.250.230.10
Diluted EPS0.250.230.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.250.230.10
Diluted EPS0.250.230.10
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA7,779.688,072.4312,152.15
ii) Net NPA2,544.322,579.604,145.38
i) % of Gross NPA7.237.6912.81
ii) % of Net NPA2.482.594.77
Return on Assets %0.350.340.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bank of Mah #Bank of Maharashtra #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Apr 29, 2021 07:16 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.