Bank of Mah Standalone June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,405.92 crore, up 29.23% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,405.92 crore in June 2021 up 29.23% from Rs. 1087.92 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 208.01 crore in June 2021 up 105.91% from Rs. 101.02 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,110.40 crore in June 2021 up 56.38% from Rs. 710.07 crore in June 2020.

Bank of Mah EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.17 in June 2020.

Bank of Mah shares closed at 23.15 on July 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 70.22% returns over the last 6 months and 95.36% over the last 12 months.