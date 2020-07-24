App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 09:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank of Mah Standalone June 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,087.92 crore, up 9.14% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bank of Maharashtra are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,087.92 crore in June 2020 up 9.14% from Rs. 996.83 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.02 crore in June 2020 up 24.58% from Rs. 81.09 crore in June 2019.

Close

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 710.07 crore in June 2020 up 7.84% from Rs. 658.45 crore in June 2019.

Bank of Mah EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2019.

Bank of Mah shares closed at 11.85 on July 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -10.90% returns over the last 6 months and -17.99% over the last 12 months.

Bank of Maharashtra
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills1,691.081,577.701,522.19
(b) Income on Investment996.85989.041,027.84
(c) Int. on balances With RBI162.7686.6252.03
(d) Others45.55152.94170.58
Other Income368.57392.00419.24
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended1,808.321,783.801,775.81
Employees Cost486.01480.64429.98
Other Expenses260.41338.79327.64
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies710.07595.07658.45
Provisions And Contingencies608.94910.11920.72
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax101.13-315.04-262.27
Tax0.11-372.61-343.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities101.0257.5781.09
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period101.0257.5781.09
Equity Share Capital5,824.115,824.115,824.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves3,666.653,666.651,613.17
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.92.4992.4992.49
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.170.100.14
Diluted EPS0.170.100.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.170.100.14
Diluted EPS0.170.100.14
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA10,558.5312,152.1516,649.58
ii) Net NPA3,677.394,145.384,856.27
i) % of Gross NPA10.9312.8117.90
ii) % of Net NPA4.104.775.98
Return on Assets %0.220.130.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 24, 2020 09:15 am

tags #Bank of Mah #Bank of Maharashtra #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.