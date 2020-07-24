Bank of Mah Standalone June 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,087.92 crore, up 9.14% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,087.92 crore in June 2020 up 9.14% from Rs. 996.83 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.02 crore in June 2020 up 24.58% from Rs. 81.09 crore in June 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 710.07 crore in June 2020 up 7.84% from Rs. 658.45 crore in June 2019.

Bank of Mah EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2019.

Bank of Mah shares closed at 11.85 on July 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -10.90% returns over the last 6 months and -17.99% over the last 12 months.