you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 04:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank of Mah Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 996.83 crore, up 16.11% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bank of Maharashtra are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 996.83 crore in June 2019 up 16.11% from Rs. 858.49 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.09 crore in June 2019 up 107.25% from Rs. 1,119.00 crore in June 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 658.45 crore in June 2019 up 40% from Rs. 470.32 crore in June 2018.

Bank of Mah EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.31 in June 2018.

Bank of Mah shares closed at 14.50 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given 5.45% returns over the last 6 months and 19.34% over the last 12 months.

Bank of Maharashtra
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'19Mar'19Jun'18
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills1,522.191,640.521,619.51
(b) Income on Investment1,027.841,018.58817.31
(c) Int. on balances With RBI52.0360.99159.13
(d) Others170.5855.1144.60
Other Income419.24385.59346.55
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended1,775.811,775.271,782.06
Employees Cost429.98461.07473.03
Other Expenses327.64423.27261.69
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies658.45501.18470.32
Provisions And Contingencies920.72414.791,632.88
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-262.2786.39-1,162.56
Tax-343.3614.01-43.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities81.0972.38-1,119.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period81.0972.38-1,119.00
Equity Share Capital5,824.112,753.172,598.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves1,613.171,613.17--
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.92.4987.7487.01
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.140.13-4.31
Diluted EPS0.140.13-4.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.140.13-4.31
Diluted EPS0.140.13-4.31
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA16,649.5815,324.4917,800.30
ii) Net NPA4,856.274,559.339,195.01
i) % of Gross NPA17.9016.4021.18
ii) % of Net NPA5.985.5212.20
Return on Assets %0.200.18-2.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 29, 2019 04:48 pm

tags #Bank of Mah #Bank of Maharashtra #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results

