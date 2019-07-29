Bank of Mah Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 996.83 crore, up 16.11% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 996.83 crore in June 2019 up 16.11% from Rs. 858.49 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.09 crore in June 2019 up 107.25% from Rs. 1,119.00 crore in June 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 658.45 crore in June 2019 up 40% from Rs. 470.32 crore in June 2018.

Bank of Mah EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.31 in June 2018.

Bank of Mah shares closed at 14.50 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given 5.45% returns over the last 6 months and 19.34% over the last 12 months.