Bank of Mah Standalone December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,306.11 crore, up 10.12% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,306.11 crore in December 2020 up 10.12% from Rs. 1186.09 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 154.07 crore in December 2020 up 13.91% from Rs. 135.26 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 902.19 crore in December 2020 up 7.18% from Rs. 841.76 crore in December 2019.

Bank of Mah EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.23 in December 2019.

Bank of Mah shares closed at 14.75 on January 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.85% returns over the last 6 months and 2.79% over the last 12 months.