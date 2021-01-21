MARKET NEWS

Bank of Mah Standalone December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,306.11 crore, up 10.12% Y-o-Y

January 21, 2021 / 09:47 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bank of Maharashtra are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,306.11 crore in December 2020 up 10.12% from Rs. 1186.09 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 154.07 crore in December 2020 up 13.91% from Rs. 135.26 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 902.19 crore in December 2020 up 7.18% from Rs. 841.76 crore in December 2019.

Bank of Mah EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.23 in December 2019.

Bank of Mah shares closed at 16.00 on January 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 49.53% returns over the last 6 months and 11.50% over the last 12 months.

Bank of Maharashtra
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills1,878.221,707.721,692.97
(b) Income on Investment1,031.611,051.001,097.69
(c) Int. on balances With RBI54.8465.6644.27
(d) Others42.1743.45181.34
Other Income570.16451.18442.32
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended1,700.731,747.411,830.18
Employees Cost623.80450.92436.41
Other Expenses350.28314.95350.24
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies902.19805.73841.76
Provisions And Contingencies497.74420.92917.42
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax404.45384.81-75.66
Tax250.38254.74-210.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities154.07130.07135.26
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period154.07130.07135.26
Equity Share Capital6,560.166,560.165,824.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves3,666.653,666.651,613.17
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.93.3393.3392.49
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.230.210.23
Diluted EPS0.230.210.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.230.210.23
Diluted EPS0.230.210.23
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA8,072.439,105.4415,745.54
ii) Net NPA2,579.603,219.904,506.85
i) % of Gross NPA7.698.8116.77
ii) % of Net NPA2.593.305.46
Return on Assets %0.340.280.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Bank of Mah #Bank of Maharashtra #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jan 21, 2021 09:22 am

