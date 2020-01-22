App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank of Mah Standalone December 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,186.09 crore, up 35.99% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bank of Maharashtra are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,186.09 crore in December 2019 up 35.99% from Rs. 872.2 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 135.26 crore in December 2019 up 103.59% from Rs. 3,764.26 crore in December 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 841.76 crore in December 2019 up 94.96% from Rs. 431.77 crore in December 2018.

Bank of Mah EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in December 2019 from Rs. 14.31 in December 2018.

Bank of Mah shares closed at 13.85 on January 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.14% returns over the last 6 months and -4.48% over the last 12 months.

Bank of Maharashtra
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'19Sep'19Dec'18
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills1,692.971,616.411,663.12
(b) Income on Investment1,097.69-1,954.09878.66
(c) Int. on balances With RBI44.2758.0652.72
(d) Others181.343,179.8651.17
Other Income442.32395.67410.70
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended1,830.181,826.861,773.47
Employees Cost436.41396.79511.78
Other Expenses350.24320.48339.35
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies841.76751.78431.77
Provisions And Contingencies917.42359.234,421.55
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-75.66392.55-3,989.78
Tax-210.92277.89-225.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities135.26114.66-3,764.26
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period135.26114.66-3,764.26
Equity Share Capital5,824.115,824.112,598.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves1,613.171,613.176,215.52
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.92.4992.4987.01
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.230.20-14.31
Diluted EPS0.230.20-14.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.230.20-14.31
Diluted EPS0.230.20-14.31
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA15,745.5415,408.5115,509.36
ii) Net NPA4,506.854,406.564,646.90
i) % of Gross NPA16.7716.8617.31
ii) % of Net NPA5.465.485.91
Return on Assets %0.310.27-9.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jan 22, 2020 11:02 am

tags #Bank of Mah #Bank of Maharashtra #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results

