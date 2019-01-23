App
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 02:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank of Mah Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 872.20 crore, up 2.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bank of Maharashtra are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 872.20 crore in December 2018 up 2.3% from Rs. 852.61 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3,764.26 crore in December 2018 down 530.85% from Rs. 596.70 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 431.77 crore in December 2018 up 2.96% from Rs. 419.36 crore in December 2017.

Bank of Mah shares closed at 14.20 on January 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 18.83% returns over the last 6 months and -32.38% over the last 12 months.

Bank of Maharashtra
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 1,663.12 1,643.49 1,757.09
(b) Income on Investment 878.66 975.06 719.69
(c) Int. on balances With RBI 52.72 83.58 142.75
(d) Others 51.17 86.05 104.85
Other Income 410.70 404.62 270.17
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended 1,773.47 1,785.32 1,871.77
Employees Cost 511.78 348.29 445.52
Other Expenses 339.35 264.85 257.90
Depreciation -- -- --
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 431.77 794.34 419.36
Provisions And Contingencies 4,421.55 857.71 1,474.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3,989.78 -63.37 -1,054.72
Tax -225.52 -90.37 -458.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3,764.26 27.00 -596.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3,764.26 27.00 -596.70
Equity Share Capital 2,598.45 2,598.45 1,379.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 6,215.52 6,215.52 5,004.73
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt. 87.01 87.01 75.54
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- --
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -14.31 0.10 -4.65
Diluted EPS -14.31 0.10 -4.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -14.31 0.10 -4.65
Diluted EPS -14.31 0.10 -4.65
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA 15,509.36 16,872.84 18,128.26
ii) Net NPA 4,646.90 8,742.86 10,670.24
i) % of Gross NPA 17.31 18.64 19.05
ii) % of Net NPA 5.91 10.61 12.17
Return on Assets % -9.62 0.07 -1.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jan 23, 2019 02:39 pm

tags #Bank of Mah #Bank of Maharashtra #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results

