Bank of Mah Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 872.20 crore, up 2.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bank of Maharashtra are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 872.20 crore in December 2018 up 2.3% from Rs. 852.61 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3,764.26 crore in December 2018 down 530.85% from Rs. 596.70 crore in December 2017.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 431.77 crore in December 2018 up 2.96% from Rs. 419.36 crore in December 2017.
Bank of Mah shares closed at 14.20 on January 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 18.83% returns over the last 6 months and -32.38% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bank of Maharashtra
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|1,663.12
|1,643.49
|1,757.09
|(b) Income on Investment
|878.66
|975.06
|719.69
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|52.72
|83.58
|142.75
|(d) Others
|51.17
|86.05
|104.85
|Other Income
|410.70
|404.62
|270.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|1,773.47
|1,785.32
|1,871.77
|Employees Cost
|511.78
|348.29
|445.52
|Other Expenses
|339.35
|264.85
|257.90
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|431.77
|794.34
|419.36
|Provisions And Contingencies
|4,421.55
|857.71
|1,474.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3,989.78
|-63.37
|-1,054.72
|Tax
|-225.52
|-90.37
|-458.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3,764.26
|27.00
|-596.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3,764.26
|27.00
|-596.70
|Equity Share Capital
|2,598.45
|2,598.45
|1,379.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|6,215.52
|6,215.52
|5,004.73
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|87.01
|87.01
|75.54
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.31
|0.10
|-4.65
|Diluted EPS
|-14.31
|0.10
|-4.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.31
|0.10
|-4.65
|Diluted EPS
|-14.31
|0.10
|-4.65
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|15,509.36
|16,872.84
|18,128.26
|ii) Net NPA
|4,646.90
|8,742.86
|10,670.24
|i) % of Gross NPA
|17.31
|18.64
|19.05
|ii) % of Net NPA
|5.91
|10.61
|12.17
|Return on Assets %
|-9.62
|0.07
|-1.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited