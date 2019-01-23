Bank of Mah Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 872.20 crore, up 2.3% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 872.20 crore in December 2018 up 2.3% from Rs. 852.61 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3,764.26 crore in December 2018 down 530.85% from Rs. 596.70 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 431.77 crore in December 2018 up 2.96% from Rs. 419.36 crore in December 2017.

Bank of Mah shares closed at 14.20 on January 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 18.83% returns over the last 6 months and -32.38% over the last 12 months.