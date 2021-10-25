Bank of Mah Consolidated September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,499.79 crore, up 33.83% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,499.79 crore in September 2021 up 33.83% from Rs. 1120.67 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 274.28 crore in September 2021 up 93.6% from Rs. 141.67 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,061.04 crore in September 2021 up 31.63% from Rs. 806.10 crore in September 2020.

Bank of Mah EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.23 in September 2020.

Bank of Mah shares closed at 21.70 on October 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given -5.03% returns over the last 6 months and 86.27% over the last 12 months.