Bank of Mah Consolidated September 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,120.67 crore, up 4.38% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,120.67 crore in September 2020 up 4.38% from Rs. 1073.61 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 141.67 crore in September 2020 up 14.2% from Rs. 124.05 crore in September 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 806.10 crore in September 2020 up 5.89% from Rs. 761.23 crore in September 2019.

Bank of Mah EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.20 in September 2019.

Bank of Mah shares closed at 11.90 on October 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given 14.42% returns over the last 6 months and 8.18% over the last 12 months.