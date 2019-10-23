App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 12:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank of Mah Consolidated September 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,073.61 crore, up 7.03% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bank of Maharashtra are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,073.61 crore in September 2019 up 7.03% from Rs. 1003.11 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 124.05 crore in September 2019 up 389.74% from Rs. 25.33 crore in September 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 761.23 crore in September 2019 down 3.97% from Rs. 792.73 crore in September 2018.

Bank of Mah EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.10 in September 2018.

Bank of Mah shares closed at 11.00 on October 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.03% returns over the last 6 months and -1.35% over the last 12 months.

Bank of Maharashtra
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'19Jun'19Sep'18
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills1,616.411,522.191,643.49
(b) Income on Investment1,088.141,027.86975.08
(c) Int. on balances With RBI58.0652.0383.58
(d) Others137.62170.6086.05
Other Income405.05427.36402.85
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended1,826.621,775.611,785.09
Employees Cost396.92430.15348.32
Other Expenses320.51327.72264.91
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies761.23666.56792.73
Provisions And Contingencies293.70920.72857.71
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax467.53-254.16-64.98
Tax343.48-343.27-90.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities124.0589.1125.33
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period124.0589.1125.33
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates124.0589.1125.33
Equity Share Capital5,824.115,824.112,598.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves1,613.171,756.816,215.52
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.92.4992.4987.01
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.200.150.10
Diluted EPS0.200.150.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.200.150.10
Diluted EPS0.200.150.10
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA15,408.5116,649.5816,872.84
ii) Net NPA4,406.564,856.27874.28
i) % of Gross NPA16.8617.9018.64
ii) % of Net NPA5.485.9810.61
Return on Assets %0.270.200.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Oct 23, 2019 12:10 pm

tags #Bank of Mah #Bank of Maharashtra #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results

