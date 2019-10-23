Bank of Mah Consolidated September 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,073.61 crore, up 7.03% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,073.61 crore in September 2019 up 7.03% from Rs. 1003.11 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 124.05 crore in September 2019 up 389.74% from Rs. 25.33 crore in September 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 761.23 crore in September 2019 down 3.97% from Rs. 792.73 crore in September 2018.

Bank of Mah EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.10 in September 2018.

Bank of Mah shares closed at 11.00 on October 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.03% returns over the last 6 months and -1.35% over the last 12 months.