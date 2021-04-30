Bank of Mah Consolidated March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,383.25 crore, up 35.25% Y-o-Y
April 30, 2021 / 01:52 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bank of Maharashtra are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,383.25 crore in March 2021 up 35.25% from Rs. 1022.77 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 168.98 crore in March 2021 up 214.21% from Rs. 53.78 crore in March 2020.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,540.02 crore in March 2021 up 158.76% from Rs. 595.15 crore in March 2020.
Bank of Mah EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2020.
Bank of Mah shares closed at 24.75 on April 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 123.98% returns over the last 6 months and 160.53% over the last 12 months.
|Bank of Maharashtra
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|1,876.91
|1,878.22
|1,577.70
|(b) Income on Investment
|1,073.97
|1,031.63
|989.06
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|31.81
|54.84
|86.62
|(d) Others
|114.96
|42.17
|152.95
|Other Income
|1,235.69
|570.50
|392.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|1,714.40
|1,700.50
|1,783.56
|Employees Cost
|694.63
|623.93
|480.95
|Other Expenses
|384.29
|350.34
|338.86
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|1,540.02
|902.59
|595.15
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1,310.76
|497.69
|910.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|229.26
|404.90
|-314.96
|Tax
|64.03
|250.42
|-372.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|165.23
|154.48
|57.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|165.23
|154.48
|57.59
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|3.75
|1.26
|-3.81
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|168.98
|155.74
|53.78
|Equity Share Capital
|6,560.16
|6,560.16
|5,824.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|4,575.51
|3,820.55
|3,820.55
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|93.33
|93.33
|92.49
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.26
|0.24
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|0.26
|0.24
|0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.26
|0.24
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|0.26
|0.24
|0.10
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|7,779.68
|8,072.43
|12,152.15
|ii) Net NPA
|2,544.32
|2,579.60
|4,145.38
|i) % of Gross NPA
|7.23
|7.69
|12.81
|ii) % of Net NPA
|2.48
|2.59
|4.77
|Return on Assets %
|0.35
|0.34
|0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited