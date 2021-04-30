Bank of Mah Consolidated March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,383.25 crore, up 35.25% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,383.25 crore in March 2021 up 35.25% from Rs. 1022.77 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 168.98 crore in March 2021 up 214.21% from Rs. 53.78 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,540.02 crore in March 2021 up 158.76% from Rs. 595.15 crore in March 2020.

Bank of Mah EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2020.

Bank of Mah shares closed at 24.75 on April 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 123.98% returns over the last 6 months and 160.53% over the last 12 months.