Bank of Mah Consolidated March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,022.77 crore, up 2.26% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,022.77 crore in March 2020 up 2.26% from Rs. 1000.2 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.78 crore in March 2020 down 28.37% from Rs. 75.08 crore in March 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 595.15 crore in March 2020 up 18.08% from Rs. 504.01 crore in March 2019.

Bank of Mah EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2019.

Bank of Mah shares closed at 11.35 on June 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.58% returns over the last 6 months and -27.94% over the last 12 months.