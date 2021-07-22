MARKET NEWS

Bank of Mah Consolidated June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,406.29 crore, up 29.24% Y-o-Y

July 22, 2021 / 06:21 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bank of Maharashtra are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,406.29 crore in June 2021 up 29.24% from Rs. 1088.16 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 213.79 crore in June 2021 up 103.47% from Rs. 105.07 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,110.33 crore in June 2021 up 56.31% from Rs. 710.36 crore in June 2020.

Bank of Mah EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2020.

Bank of Mah shares closed at 23.65 on July 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 63.78% returns over the last 6 months and 103.53% over the last 12 months.

Bank of Maharashtra
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills1,952.381,876.911,691.08
(b) Income on Investment1,086.741,073.97996.87
(c) Int. on balances With RBI28.0031.81162.76
(d) Others36.57114.9645.55
Other Income690.721,235.69368.85
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended1,697.401,714.401,808.10
Employees Cost497.14694.63486.16
Other Expenses489.54384.29260.49
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies1,110.331,540.02710.36
Provisions And Contingencies650.451,310.76608.94
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax459.88229.26101.42
Tax251.9964.030.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities207.89165.23101.26
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period207.89165.23101.26
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates5.903.753.81
Net P/L After M.I & Associates213.79168.98105.07
Equity Share Capital6,560.166,560.165,824.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves4,575.514,575.513,820.55
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.93.3393.3392.49
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.330.260.18
Diluted EPS0.330.260.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.330.260.18
Diluted EPS0.330.260.18
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA7,021.637,779.6810,558.53
ii) Net NPA2,352.752,544.323,677.39
i) % of Gross NPA6.357.2310.93
ii) % of Net NPA2.222.484.10
Return on Assets %0.430.350.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Bank of Mah #Bank of Maharashtra #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jul 22, 2021 06:11 pm

