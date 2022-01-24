MARKET NEWS

Earnings

Bank of Mah Consolidated December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,527.19 crore, up 16.9% Y-o-Y

January 24, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bank of Maharashtra are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,527.19 crore in December 2021 up 16.9% from Rs. 1306.36 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 309.57 crore in December 2021 up 98.77% from Rs. 155.74 crore in December 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,162.74 crore in December 2021 up 28.82% from Rs. 902.59 crore in December 2020.

Bank of Mah EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2020.

Close

Bank of Mah shares closed at 20.35 on January 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.90% returns over the last 6 months and 35.67% over the last 12 months.

Bank of Maharashtra
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills2,105.691,941.271,878.22
(b) Income on Investment1,103.621,119.501,031.63
(c) Int. on balances With RBI32.2910.5854.84
(d) Others40.53135.9542.17
Other Income611.40493.15570.50
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended1,754.941,707.511,700.50
Employees Cost524.50566.99623.93
Other Expenses451.35364.91350.34
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies1,162.741,061.04902.59
Provisions And Contingencies752.32515.60497.69
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax410.42545.44404.90
Tax85.57281.47250.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities324.85263.97154.48
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period324.85263.97154.48
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-15.2810.311.26
Net P/L After M.I & Associates309.57274.28155.74
Equity Share Capital6,730.506,730.506,560.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves4,575.514,575.513,820.55
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.90.9790.9793.33
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.460.410.24
Diluted EPS0.460.410.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.460.410.24
Diluted EPS0.460.410.24
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA6,104.656,403.178,072.43
ii) Net NPA1,544.911,910.312,579.60
i) % of Gross NPA4.735.567.69
ii) % of Net NPA1.241.732.59
Return on Assets %0.580.550.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Bank of Mah #Bank of Maharashtra #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jan 24, 2022 09:00 am

