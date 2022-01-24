Bank of Mah Consolidated December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,527.19 crore, up 16.9% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,527.19 crore in December 2021 up 16.9% from Rs. 1306.36 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 309.57 crore in December 2021 up 98.77% from Rs. 155.74 crore in December 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,162.74 crore in December 2021 up 28.82% from Rs. 902.59 crore in December 2020.

Bank of Mah EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2020.

Bank of Mah shares closed at 20.35 on January 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.90% returns over the last 6 months and 35.67% over the last 12 months.