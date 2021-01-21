Bank of Mah Consolidated December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,306.36 crore, up 10.12% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,306.36 crore in December 2020 up 10.12% from Rs. 1186.35 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 155.74 crore in December 2020 up 18.07% from Rs. 131.90 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 902.59 crore in December 2020 up 7.65% from Rs. 838.46 crore in December 2019.

Bank of Mah EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.23 in December 2019.

Bank of Mah shares closed at 16.00 on January 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 49.53% returns over the last 6 months and 11.50% over the last 12 months.