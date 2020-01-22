Bank of Mah Consolidated December 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,186.35 crore, up 35.97% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,186.35 crore in December 2019 up 35.97% from Rs. 872.49 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 131.90 crore in December 2019 up 103.51% from Rs. 3,755.89 crore in December 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 838.46 crore in December 2019 up 90.46% from Rs. 440.22 crore in December 2018.

Bank of Mah EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in December 2019 from Rs. 14.28 in December 2018.

Bank of Mah shares closed at 13.85 on January 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.14% returns over the last 6 months and -4.48% over the last 12 months.