Bank of India Standalone September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,523.48 crore, down 14.34% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,523.48 crore in September 2021 down 14.34% from Rs. 4113.3 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,050.98 crore in September 2021 up 99.89% from Rs. 525.78 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,677.60 crore in September 2021 down 13.56% from Rs. 3,097.67 crore in September 2020.

Bank of India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.74 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.60 in September 2020.

Bank of India shares closed at 62.55 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given -4.58% returns over the last 6 months and 60.18% over the last 12 months.