Bank of India Standalone March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,935.86 crore, down 22.6% Y-o-Y
June 04, 2021 / 03:03 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bank Of India are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,935.86 crore in March 2021 down 22.6% from Rs. 3793.05 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 250.19 crore in March 2021 up 107.01% from Rs. 3,571.41 crore in March 2020.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,094.37 crore in March 2021 down 21.04% from Rs. 2,652.56 crore in March 2020.
Bank of India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.76 in March 2021 from Rs. 10.90 in March 2020.
Bank of India shares closed at 80.20 on June 03, 2021 (NSE)
|Bank Of India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|6,183.66
|6,941.46
|7,207.32
|(b) Income on Investment
|2,914.89
|2,926.19
|2,770.47
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|179.38
|319.84
|485.55
|(d) Others
|48.67
|55.61
|64.68
|Other Income
|2,053.24
|2,067.82
|1,687.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|6,390.74
|6,503.56
|6,734.97
|Employees Cost
|1,663.41
|1,856.25
|1,672.95
|Other Expenses
|1,231.32
|1,115.45
|1,155.30
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|2,094.37
|2,835.66
|2,652.56
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1,831.04
|1,980.10
|8,141.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|263.33
|855.56
|-5,489.36
|Tax
|13.14
|314.84
|-1,917.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|250.19
|540.72
|-3,571.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|250.19
|540.72
|-3,571.41
|Equity Share Capital
|3,277.66
|3,277.66
|3,277.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|89.10
|89.10
|89.10
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.76
|1.65
|-10.90
|Diluted EPS
|0.76
|1.65
|-10.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.76
|1.65
|-10.90
|Diluted EPS
|0.76
|1.65
|-10.90
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|56,534.95
|54,997.03
|61,549.93
|ii) Net NPA
|12,262.03
|9,077.32
|14,320.10
|i) % of Gross NPA
|13.77
|13.25
|14.78
|ii) % of Net NPA
|3.35
|2.46
|3.88
|Return on Assets %
|0.13
|0.28
|-2.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited