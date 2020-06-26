Bank of India Standalone March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,793.05 crore, down 6.21% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,793.05 crore in March 2020 down 6.21% from Rs. 4044.4 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3,571.41 crore in March 2020 down 1518.41% from Rs. 251.79 crore in March 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,652.56 crore in March 2020 up 15.17% from Rs. 2,303.18 crore in March 2019.

Bank of India shares closed at 50.25 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given -29.18% returns over the last 6 months and -41.94% over the last 12 months.