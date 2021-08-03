MARKET NEWS

Bank of India Standalone June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,144.61 crore, down 9.67% Y-o-Y

August 03, 2021 / 10:01 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bank Of India are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,144.61 crore in June 2021 down 9.67% from Rs. 3481.14 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 720.00 crore in June 2021 down 14.65% from Rs. 843.60 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,806.21 crore in June 2021 down 1.35% from Rs. 2,844.52 crore in June 2020.

Bank of India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.14 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.57 in June 2020.

Bank of India shares closed at 74.20 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.41% returns over the last 6 months and 54.10% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills6,017.816,183.666,992.31
(b) Income on Investment2,860.792,914.892,803.20
(c) Int. on balances With RBI155.29179.38380.62
(d) Others287.4248.6758.11
Other Income2,376.822,053.241,707.28
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended6,176.706,390.746,753.10
Employees Cost1,709.331,663.411,450.55
Other Expenses1,005.891,231.32893.35
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies2,806.212,094.372,844.52
Provisions And Contingencies1,709.121,831.041,512.07
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1,097.09263.331,332.45
Tax377.0913.14488.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities720.00250.19843.60
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period720.00250.19843.60
Equity Share Capital3,698.833,277.663,277.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.0.9089.1089.10
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.140.762.57
Diluted EPS2.140.762.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.140.762.57
Diluted EPS2.140.762.57
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA56,041.6356,534.9557,787.78
ii) Net NPA12,424.1312,262.0313,274.95
i) % of Gross NPA0.1413.7713.91
ii) % of Net NPA0.033.353.58
Return on Assets %--0.130.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Bank Of India #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Aug 3, 2021 09:55 pm

