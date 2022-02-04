Bank of India Standalone December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,407.90 crore, down 8.87% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,407.90 crore in December 2021 down 8.87% from Rs. 3739.54 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,027.45 crore in December 2021 up 90.02% from Rs. 540.72 crore in December 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,095.74 crore in December 2021 down 26.09% from Rs. 2,835.66 crore in December 2020.

Bank of India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.50 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.65 in December 2020.

Bank of India shares closed at 58.45 on February 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.39% returns over the last 6 months and 8.24% over the last 12 months.