Bank of India Standalone December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,739.54 crore, down 9.19% Y-o-Y

February 10, 2021 / 01:43 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bank Of India are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,739.54 crore in December 2020 down 9.19% from Rs. 4118.03 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 540.72 crore in December 2020 up 412.43% from Rs. 105.52 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,835.66 crore in December 2020 down 31.42% from Rs. 4,134.88 crore in December 2019.

Bank of India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.65 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2019.

Bank of India shares closed at 59.25 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.41% returns over the last 6 months and -8.35% over the last 12 months.

Bank Of India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills6,941.467,289.317,331.32
(b) Income on Investment2,926.192,903.512,713.52
(c) Int. on balances With RBI319.84262.25594.86
(d) Others55.61340.44195.22
Other Income2,067.821,613.152,503.17
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended6,503.566,682.216,716.89
Employees Cost1,856.251,502.771,454.33
Other Expenses1,115.451,126.011,031.99
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies2,835.663,097.674,134.88
Provisions And Contingencies1,980.102,312.294,015.20
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax855.56785.38119.68
Tax314.84259.6014.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities540.72525.78105.52
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period540.72525.78105.52
Equity Share Capital3,277.663,277.663,277.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.89.1089.1089.10
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.651.600.32
Diluted EPS1.651.600.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.651.600.32
Diluted EPS1.651.600.32
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA54,997.0356,231.7661,730.54
ii) Net NPA9,077.3210,443.7120,113.34
i) % of Gross NPA13.2513.7916.30
ii) % of Net NPA2.462.895.97
Return on Assets %0.280.280.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bank Of India #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Feb 10, 2021 01:33 pm

