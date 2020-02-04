App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 09:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank of India Standalone December 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,118.03 crore, up 23.58% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bank Of India are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,118.03 crore in December 2019 up 23.58% from Rs. 3332.18 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.52 crore in December 2019 up 102.23% from Rs. 4,737.56 crore in December 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 4,134.88 crore in December 2019 up 81.93% from Rs. 2,272.82 crore in December 2018.

Bank of India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in December 2019 from Rs. 27.18 in December 2018.

Bank of India shares closed at 65.10 on February 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.58% returns over the last 6 months and -30.19% over the last 12 months.

Bank Of India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'19Sep'19Dec'18
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills7,331.327,341.946,952.89
(b) Income on Investment2,713.522,588.492,428.78
(c) Int. on balances With RBI594.86648.71703.06
(d) Others195.2279.0086.28
Other Income2,503.171,327.361,668.52
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended6,716.896,797.686,838.83
Employees Cost1,454.331,606.701,507.41
Other Expenses1,031.991,121.281,220.47
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies4,134.882,459.842,272.82
Provisions And Contingencies4,015.202,052.279,000.72
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax119.68407.57-6,727.90
Tax14.16141.20-1,990.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities105.52266.37-4,737.56
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period105.52266.37-4,737.56
Equity Share Capital3,277.663,277.661,743.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.89.1089.1083.09
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.320.81-27.18
Diluted EPS0.320.81-27.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.320.81-27.18
Diluted EPS0.320.81-27.18
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA61,730.5461,475.6060,797.55
ii) Net NPA20,113.3419,645.8319,437.35
i) % of Gross NPA16.3016.3116.31
ii) % of Net NPA5.975.875.87
Return on Assets %0.060.16-2.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 4, 2020 09:29 am

tags #Bank Of India #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results

