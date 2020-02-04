Bank of India Standalone December 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,118.03 crore, up 23.58% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,118.03 crore in December 2019 up 23.58% from Rs. 3332.18 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.52 crore in December 2019 up 102.23% from Rs. 4,737.56 crore in December 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 4,134.88 crore in December 2019 up 81.93% from Rs. 2,272.82 crore in December 2018.

Bank of India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in December 2019 from Rs. 27.18 in December 2018.

Bank of India shares closed at 65.10 on February 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.58% returns over the last 6 months and -30.19% over the last 12 months.