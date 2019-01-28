Bank of India Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,332.18 crore, up 33.22% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|6,952.89
|6,494.52
|6,331.06
|(b) Income on Investment
|2,428.78
|2,435.20
|2,289.86
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|703.06
|749.44
|609.32
|(d) Others
|86.28
|90.66
|104.60
|Other Income
|1,668.52
|1,030.42
|1,041.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|6,838.83
|6,843.03
|6,833.61
|Employees Cost
|1,507.41
|1,390.31
|1,182.79
|Other Expenses
|1,220.47
|919.89
|1,005.29
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|2,272.82
|1,647.01
|1,354.34
|Provisions And Contingencies
|9,000.72
|3,343.27
|4,899.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6,727.90
|-1,696.26
|-3,545.38
|Tax
|-1,990.34
|-540.01
|-1,204.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4,737.56
|-1,156.25
|-2,341.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4,737.56
|-1,156.25
|-2,341.20
|Equity Share Capital
|1,743.72
|1,743.72
|1,185.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|83.09
|83.09
|75.12
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-27.18
|-6.63
|-19.76
|Diluted EPS
|-27.18
|-6.63
|-19.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-27.18
|-6.63
|-19.76
|Diluted EPS
|-27.18
|-6.63
|-19.76
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|60,797.55
|61,560.65
|64,248.58
|ii) Net NPA
|19,437.35
|25,994.15
|36,117.23
|i) % of Gross NPA
|16.31
|16.36
|16.93
|ii) % of Net NPA
|5.87
|7.64
|10.29
|Return on Assets %
|-2.85
|-0.70
|-1.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
