Bank of India Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,332.18 crore, up 33.22% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,332.18 crore in December 2018 up 33.22% from Rs. 2501.23 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4,737.56 crore in December 2018 down 102.36% from Rs. 2,341.20 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,272.82 crore in December 2018 up 67.82% from Rs. 1,354.34 crore in December 2017.

Bank of India shares closed at 94.45 on January 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given 7.09% returns over the last 6 months and -44.24% over the last 12 months.